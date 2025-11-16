Takeru Segawa TKOs Denis Purić, Calls for Rematch with Rodtang – ONE 173 Highlights
Takeru Segawa did something Rodtang couldn’t do at ONE 173 by knocking out ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Purić.
Coming off a devastating 80-second knockout loss against ‘The Iron Man’ in March, Takeru delivered a brilliant bounce-back performance in his home country, putting away Purić just before the three-minute mark of the second round.
With the clock winding down in the second stanza, Takeru unleashed a head kick that caught Purić on the chin, stumbling the Bosnian bruiser. Smelling blood in the water, ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ delivered an onslaught of strikes, sending Purić crashing to the canvas and forcing referee Olivier Coste to step in and call for the stoppage.
Official Result: Takeru Segawa def. Denis Purić via TKO (head kick to strikes) at 2:49 of Round 2.