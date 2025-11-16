Takeru Segawa TKOs Denis Purić, Calls for Rematch with Rodtang – ONE 173 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Takeru Segawa TKOs Denis Purić, Calls for Rematch with Rodtang - ONE 173 Highlights

Takeru Segawa did something Rodtang couldn’t do at ONE 173 by knocking out ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Purić.

Coming off a devastating 80-second knockout loss against ‘The Iron Man’ in March, Takeru delivered a brilliant bounce-back performance in his home country, putting away Purić just before the three-minute mark of the second round.

With the clock winding down in the second stanza, Takeru unleashed a head kick that caught Purić on the chin, stumbling the Bosnian bruiser. Smelling blood in the water, ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ delivered an onslaught of strikes, sending Purić crashing to the canvas and forcing referee Olivier Coste to step in and call for the stoppage.

READ MORE:  Was The Bo Nickal Experiment a Failure? Olympian and UFC Champ Weighs in Ahead of UFC 322

Official Result: Takeru Segawa def. Denis Purić via TKO (head kick to strikes) at 2:49 of Round 2.

Check out Highlights From Takeru Segawa vs. Denis Purić at ONE 173:

READ MORE:  Pat Sabatini Wrestles His Way to Dominant Win Over Chepe Mariscal - UFC 322 Highlights

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts