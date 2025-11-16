Takeru Segawa TKOs Denis Purić, Calls for Rematch with Rodtang – ONE 173 Highlights

Takeru Segawa did something Rodtang couldn’t do at ONE 173 by knocking out ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Purić.

Coming off a devastating 80-second knockout loss against ‘The Iron Man’ in March, Takeru delivered a brilliant bounce-back performance in his home country, putting away Purić just before the three-minute mark of the second round.

With the clock winding down in the second stanza, Takeru unleashed a head kick that caught Purić on the chin, stumbling the Bosnian bruiser. Smelling blood in the water, ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ delivered an onslaught of strikes, sending Purić crashing to the canvas and forcing referee Olivier Coste to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Takeru Segawa def. Denis Purić via TKO (head kick to strikes) at 2:49 of Round 2.

Check out Highlights From Takeru Segawa vs. Denis Purić at ONE 173:

BANGER ALERT ⚠️ Tune in NOW to see Takeru take on Denis Puric at ONE 173 in Tokyo! @takerusegawa



Purchase the PPV NOW to catch the rest of the ONE 173 Main Card!#ONE173 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌏 Global PPV 👉 Link in Bio

🇯🇵 PPV (Japan only) 👉 Link in Bio pic.twitter.com/MtvHBmmOW8 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 16, 2025

Takeru gon walk em down #ONE173 pic.twitter.com/EI7ARV9jiH — Underrated Tribal Chief (@CombatUTC) November 16, 2025

🇯🇵✅ Victoire de Takeru Segawa à domicile !



👊 Le Japonais a mis KO Denis Purić dans les dernières secondes du deuxième round ! #ONE173 pic.twitter.com/LCTSdmC5pO — RMC Sport Combat (@RMCSportCombat) November 16, 2025

Takeru is BACK 🔥 The "Natural Born Krusher" TKOs Denis Puric in the closing seconds of Round 2! @takerusegawa



Purchase the PPV NOW to catch the rest of the ONE 173 Main Card!#ONE173 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌏 Global PPV 👉 Link in Bio

🇯🇵 PPV (Japan only) 👉 Link in Bio pic.twitter.com/zCB41arJp1 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 16, 2025

Stuck the landing 🙌 @takerusegawa



Purchase the PPV NOW to catch the rest of the ONE 173 Main Card!#ONE173 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌏 Global PPV 👉 Link in Bio

🇯🇵 PPV (Japan only) 👉 Link in Bio pic.twitter.com/kXRc3jKNPy — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 16, 2025