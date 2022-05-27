Coming off an impressive win over Derrick Lewis, adding to his current 5 fight knockout streak, Western Sydney’s own Tai Tuivasa is ready for all challenges coming his way. In a recent interview, he breaks down a matchup between two potential future opponents, as rumors circulate around a fight between former light-heavyweight king Jon Jones and former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Tai Tuivasa gives his take on both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

In a recent interview, ‘Bam Bam’ discussed the current landscape in the heavyweight division, but he focused his attention on two potential opponents, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic.

When asked about his opinion on both Jones and Miocic, Tuivasa did not shy away from telling exactly how he feels about both men as people and competitors. “Bam Bam” stated that “Jon Jones is probably the best MMA fighter of all time… he’s still a d*ckhead.”

Tuivasa went on to say that “I think he’s [Jones] the greatest. In my personal opinion, he’s the best MMA fighter of all time, but if you’re a f****n’ idiot then you’re a f****n’ idiot.”

On the topic of potential HW GOAT Stipe Miocic, Tuivasa noted that “He’s [Miocic] the best heavyweight champion.” The respect for the former champ is there for Tuivasa but in his personal opinion he believes that father time is calling for Miocic, as he also remarked that “I think Stipe’s just getting a bit old.”

Tai Tuivasa breaks down the matchup and leans towards Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic

When discussing the potential matchup, Tuivasa stated that “I think it’ll happen.” He went on to talk about how he believes Jones “will be good at any weight he fights at” and says that the biggest difference between Jones’ opponents at light-heavyweight compared to the potential opponents at heavyweight is that “everyone at heavyweight packs a powerful punch.”

Tuivasa went on to say that “if I ever got the opportunity, I would fight him [Jones]… maybe I win, maybe I lose, but at least I can say I got a crack.”

Both Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa have agreed to fight on Sept. 3, officials confirmed to @bokamotoESPN.



An official location has not been announced, but the event has been targeted for Paris. It would mark the UFC's first trip to France. pic.twitter.com/AoI5nyAE9I — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 4, 2022

Tai Tuivasa’s current 5-fight KO streak over Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai, and Derrick Lewis has set him up for the biggest challenge he will face in his professional career. With a dominant and impressive win over Ciryl Gane in September, he could be catapulted to the top of the division, granting him the opportunity to challenge for the Heavyweight belt next.

If Tai Tuivasa beats Gane will he get the winner of Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones or will he get a chance to challenge for the heavyweight belt?