Tai Tuivasa Returning At UFC 243 In Australia

Fan-favorite and shoey master Tai Tuivasa is set to make his return to the Octagon at the UFC 243 pay-per-view (PPV) in Australia.

According to MMA Junkie’s Nolan King, Tuivasa will be taking on Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak:

Tai Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) vs. Sergey Spivak set for UFC 243 in Melbourne on 10/5 #UFC pic.twitter.com/zErptb2dWQ — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 23, 2019

Spivak comes off the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, which also happened to be his UFC promotional debut. The 24-year-old was put away by Walt Harris in under a minute.

As for Tuivasa, he is currently on a two-fight losing streak, the only two losses of his career. In his last outing, he was outclassed by Blagoy Ivanov at UFC 238. Now, he hopes to get back in the win column against Spivak.

UFC 243 takes place from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on October 6. The card is headlined by a UFC middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

What do you think about Tuivasa making his return against Spivak at UFC 243?