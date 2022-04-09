Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw backs Petr Yan to become the undisputed champion over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273.

Today, UFC 273 goes down with one of the most awaited rematches as its co-main event. Current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his return to the octagon after a year having undergone neck surgery following his last bout against Petr Yan in March 2021.

Interim champion Petr Yan looks to unify the titles to become the undisputed king of the bantamweight division. While many believed Yan to be winning the first fight against Sterling, a controversial disqualification title win for the ‘Funk Master’ left a sour taste.

Speaking to MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn about the fight, T.J. Dillashaw expressed his support for the ‘real champ’ Petr Yan who he believes has the mentality and skill level to secure the win. He believes Sterling lacks the ability to tackle Yan’s pressure game and if he is to win, his best chances are to out grapple and submit Yan.

T.J. Dillashaw wants to get his belt back

Having not lost his belt against an opponent, T.J. Dillashaw wants to fight the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan for the bantamweight title. Dillashaw was suspended for two years due to a failed drug test that detected the presence of EPOs in his system following his loss to Henry Cejudo. He returned to the cage last year in July to face Cory Sandhagen which he won via split decision.

The number two ranked bantamweight contender remained on the sidelines after blowing his knee out in the fight. He shared that he’s recovering from the knee injury linked to his last outing in the cage that needed a lot of work done. He also revealed that he got surgery three weeks ago to get the scar tissue cleared out and hopes to be back to a 100 percent after another three weeks.

UFC’s bantamweight division will finally have the chance to move on from the Sterling-Yan rivalry after UFC 273. The winner of the bout could very likely face Dillashaw in his next title fight, who’s confident he’ll step inside the cage to challenge Yan for the strap.

Dillashaw expects to face Yan in Abu Dhabi later this year in either September or October to reclaim the bantamweight title and be a historic three-time champion in the promotion.

