Surging UFC featherweight plans to retire Alexander Volkanovski soon

A ranked UFC featherweight wants to retire champion Alexander Volkanovski soon and has already sent a deadly warning to the Australian.

Current and two-time 145-pound kingpin “The Great” defended his title earlier this year at UFC 325 against Diego Lopes and comfortably cruised to a unanimous decision win.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches Diego Lopes of Brazil in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 01, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Later this year, Volkanovski is expected to make his next title defense against No. 1 and undefeated contender Movsar Evloev.

Evloev most recently beat Lerone Murphy at UFC London and has already started training for his next fight, which will most likely be for the title.

Movsar Evloev Signals He’s Ready for a Shot at Alexander Volkanovski. [Images via UFC]

The Australian champion, meanwhile, has signed a new contract with the UFC and is game to lock horns with surging, deserving, and undefeated featherweight prospects who truly deserve a title shot.

Knockout artist Steve Garcia has issued a cold warning to Alexander Volkanovski

Steve Garcia, the No. 9-ranked FW contender, is riding a 7-fight UFC win streak. He is going to lock horns with Volkanovski’s former opponent, Diego Lopes, next. “Mean Machine” plans to put Lopes to sleep in Round 1 of the opening act of UFC Freedom 250, after which he would be setting his crosshairs firmly on Alexander Volkanovski.

During a recent sit-down on Smash Cast’s Undefeated & Undisputed, he said:

“I’m calling for that strap [after I beat Diego Lopes]. Give me that strap. That’s what I want. Honestly, I feel like Volk should retire because if he doesn’t, I’m going to retire him. That’s what is going through my head right now… I think if I can get to him [Volkanovski], I can do it.”

Check out Steve Garcia’s comments below: