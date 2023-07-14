Outspoken middleweight contender Sean Strickland was not amused by the antics of undefeated Irish prospect Ian Garry during International Fight Week.

Garry made a stink throughout the week, making public appearances and showing up to UFC 290 wearing a t-shirt that featured the mugshot of his next opponent inside the Octagon, Geoff Neal. Garry even went so far as to offer the shirts for sale online which did not sit well with Neal or his father who fired back at Garry on Facebook.

“Turns out Ian Garry is straight trash. That’s Geoff’s mug shot on his shirt. Weirdo thought it would be cute to wear this shirt to UFC 290,” Neal’s father wrote. “He’s so far back from the necessary fighters that no one gave a damn. I hope like hell he stays healthy so he makes to the 19th. It’s been a minute since somebody spoke out of place…ask [Belal] and Mike Perry how that worked for them.”

In 2021, Neal was arrested in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving and charged with a DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon, both misdemeanors.

He may be undefeated inside the Octagon, but Ian Garry just got put to sleep outside of it 👀😂



Gilbert Burns boy is 𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗦 😅



📹: @GilbertDurinho / @iangarryMMA pic.twitter.com/GWP68q7KsC — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 13, 2023

Sean Strickland Was Not Amused by Ian Garry’s Cheapshot at Geoff Neal

Even Sean Strickland felt the need to call out Ian Garry but in true ‘Tarzan’ fashion, he didn’t really have anything nice to say about Geoff Neal either.

“Watching Ian Garry giggle like a little girl wearing Neil Geoff mug shot… The weakest call out ever…. not even funny.. Neil you shouldn’t fight that dork but definitely smack him up side the head when you see him….. Buckley vs Garry. I’d way rather watch that fight,” Strickland tweeted.

Strickland may have already forgotten that Ian Garry and Geoff Neal are already scheduled to scrap next month at UFC 292.

Emanating from TD Garden in Boston, Mass., UFC 292 will feature the return of Ian Garry who looks to break into the welterweight top ten after scoring five-straight wins inside the Octagon thus far. ‘The Future’ faces No. 8 ranked contender Geoff Neal who will be determined to bounce back after suffering a third-round submission loss to rising contender Shavkat Rakhmonov in March.