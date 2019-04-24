Watch: ‘Street Fighter: Genesis’ Trailer Featuring Sage Northcutt

Former UFC star and current ONE Championship fighter Sage Northcutt is getting into the acting game.

“Super Sage” is featured in the new ‘Street Fighter: Genesis’ trailer for the 2020 film. Northcutt is featured in several fight scenes in the trailer. Check it out here:

Northcutt finished his UFC contract with a three-fight win streak in July. He signed with ONE Championship in November. He’s set to make his promotional debut on May 17 at the ONE: Championship: Rise Of Warriors show. He’ll be facing Cosmo Alexandre, a former Bellator fighter who hasn’t fought in mixed martial arts (MMA) since 2016.

Alexandre has, however, stayed very active in kickboxing, racking up a record of 69-23-19.