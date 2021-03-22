Stipe Miocic is hoping to make a statement by stopping Francis Ngannou early when they rematch at UFC 260.

Miocic beat Ngannou over five rounds at UFC 220 in January 2018.

The American was able to withstand the early barrage from the Cameroonian puncher before utilizing his wrestling to grind out the decision win.

Since losing in his first title bid, Ngannou has looked much improved.

He has impressively picked up four consecutive knockout wins over the heavyweight elite.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Miocic noted that his UFC 260 opponent is a much better fighter than the first time they met but that won’t stop him from looking for an early finish.

“It won’t be nothing like the first fight because he’s definitely gotten better and so have I,” Miocic said. “A lot of things are going to change. I’m trying to make it a more one-sided fight, and of course try to end it early, but he’s gotten better. The man hits hard and it’s the heavyweight division so anything can happen.

“He’s got a great coach and a great team and they’re definitely working with him, making him better. He’s definitely gotten better but so have I. I think whoever implements their game plan the best is going to win. He’s definitely gotten better but he’s also got that one factor that everyone thinks he hits hard and he does hit hard. You’ve just got to watch out for it.”

The heavyweight champ revealed he has been game planning for Ngannou throughout his training camp.

“I think I’m a bad matchup for anyone,” Miocic said. “Like I was saying before, me and my coaches come with a great game plan. We work at it for 8 to 10 weeks. That’s all we work on. As long as I listen to the game plan, do what I’m told, I’ll be fine.”

Ultimately though, Miocic is not concerned about how he gets his hand raised at UFC 260.

“You’re always looking for the finish. That would be great. That’s what I’m always looking for but if it don’t happen, I’m happy with a decision,” Miocic said. “I don’t care if it’s a knockout, submission or decision and I’m getting my hand raised. That’s all I’m going to do. I’m walking out ‘and still.’ That’s all you’re going to hear. My hand raised and belt wrapped around my waist. Nothing’s going to change.

“I win by any means necessary. I’m going to get that win. Walk out with my hand raised, belt around my waist. And still. Nothing’s going to change. You’ll find out come Saturday.”

Do you think Stipe Miocic will KO Francis Ngannou at UFC 260?