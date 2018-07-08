Stipe Miocic Reacts To UFC 226 Knockout Loss To Daniel Cormier

Stipe Miocic has given his reaction to his loss to Daniel Cormier.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s (July 7, 2018) UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cormier was able to score a KO win over Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title, which marks history as Cormier is now a two-division champion.

Following the fight, the former UFC heavyweight champion spoke with the media about the loss.

As expected, Miocic handled it with class and he made no excuses as to why he didn’t win this super fight.

“I lost, plain and simple,” Miocic told reporters, including MMAjunkie, during UFC 226’s post-event press conference. “There are no excuses. He was the better man tonight. … It sucks. Losing’s not fun at all. It sucks. But to put this in perspective, I look at it, and I’m going home right now. My beautiful wife is having my child. There are better things in life than losing. “It sucks. I want to come back and get a rematch of course, but listen, right now, it’s ‘DC’s’ day. Good for him.”

Miocic did bring up the fact that before the knockout, he thought he was winning the fight as he thinks he was landing some good shots and backing DC up. However, at the end of the day, he didn’t get the job done.

“I think I was winning that fight,” he said. “I was wearing him down, held him against the cage. I was hitting him with some good shots. It was going back and forth, I was backing him up a lot more and he caught me with a right hand. It was a good shot. What are you going to do? It’s part of the game. Heavyweights. I say it all the time.” “I’m going to go home,” Miocic said. “That’s all I care about right now. Listen, I know what you guys want to hear what’s next? Of course I want a rematch. There’s no question, but right now, I’ve got bigger fish to fry. I’ve got my daughter on the way. That’s a battle I’ve got to win.”