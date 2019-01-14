Stipe Miocic Challenges Daniel Cormier To Rematch

Stipe Miocic challenges UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier to a rematch with the strap being on the line.

Cormier scored a KO win over Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event. This fight took place in July at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which marked history as Cormier was a two-division champion. DC has since relinquished the UFC light heavyweight title.

Cormier is expected to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar with the title being on the line sometime in the first quarter of 2019. This has caused Miocic to feel upset due to him holding the title and defending it for a historic amount of time.

Challenge

This makes him believe that he should get a rematch. However, it appears that will not happen. Miocic is not backing down as he recently fired out a tweet with the challenge of a rematch being in mind. He wrote the following:

“.@dc_mma March 20 is coming up quick. Let’s settle this and get this fight on the books before you blow the candles out on that cake.”