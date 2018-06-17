Stephen Thompson Questions Darren Till’s UFC Rankings Spot

Former UFC title contender Stephen Thompson is upset over where the UFC positioned Darren Till’s ranking spot in the welterweight division.

Till is coming off the biggest win thus far in his pro-MMA career. However, he has even gone on record in the past by stating that he should not be receiving a shot at the UFC welterweight title, which is currently held by Tyron Woodley as a result of it.

As seen in the main event of UFC Liverpool event back in May that aired live on FOX Sports 1 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, the rising prospect picked up a unanimous decision win over former title contender.

Despite having a tough week leading up to this fight including missing weight, he was able to pick up a notable win over a top name and many believe he is in the running for a crack at the strap except for Till himself.

In a recent interview with Chris Taylor, “Wonderboy” made his feelings known that he doesn’t think Till moving up to the second position on the UFC welterweight rankings was the right move.

It should be noted that Thompson dropped from number one to the fourth spot after his loss to Till. The reason for such a drop is because of that loss as well as Colby Covington winning the interim welterweight title in a victory over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225.

Thus, this leads the promotion to trying to book Woodley against Covington for the welterweight title later this year.

“That is a good question. Obviously, Tyron and Colby are going to fight to unify the welterweight belts. So I really don’t know where that leaves Darren. The fact that Till is now ranked number two doesn’t make much sense to me. Why does a guy who missed weight and didn’t have to suffer cutting through those last few pounds get to still move up the division rankings? It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Since UFC Liverpool, Thompson has been calling for a bout with Robbie Lawler for the event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.