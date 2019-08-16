Stamp Fairtex Continues To Dominate On Road To Becoming Three-Sport Champ

Spread the word!













Stamp Fairtex showed that she has a legitimate shot at becoming a three-sport champion.

Taking on undefeated Indian fighter Asha Roka at ONE: Dreams of Gold on Friday night, the former Muay Thai and kickboxing champion displayed her striking skills as many expected.

However, Fairtex also displayed her skills on the ground and didn’t seem uncomfortable at all. In the end, she was able to get the rear-naked choke submission locked in to get a third-round victory. She now moves to 2-0.

You can watch the finish below:

Two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex submits "Knockout Queen" Asha Roka with a TIGHT rear-naked choke in her ONE mixed martial arts debut! 🇹🇭 #WeAreONE #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/9JtMmpRDFN — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 16, 2019

Fairtex notably made her mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in July last year when she defeated Rashi Shinde via head kick KO. It will be interesting to see who she is paired up with next as she has been impressive so far into her MMA career.

What did you think about Fairtex’s dominant victory over Roka?