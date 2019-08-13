Stamp Fairtex: My Goal is to Also Become Mixed Martial Arts World Champion

Spread the word!













ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex have her sights set on a mixed martial arts title when she returns to Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, 16 August for ONE: DREAMS OF GOLD. She faces off with undefeated athlete Asha “knockout Queen” Roka of India.

“I’m happy to compete at home, there will be a lot of people there to provide motivation and cheer me on,” she said.

“I definitely feel there is an advantage to fighting in Thailand, but that there is also extra pressure too. I don’t want to lose in Thailand!”



Born from a family of fruit farmers in Rayong, Thailand, Stamp learned the meaning of hard work at an early age. She started in martial arts when she was five in her father’s gym, but left them a couple of years ago to train in Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya so that she can pursue her dream of becoming a world champion.

She made an impressive debut in mixed martial arts in July 2018 with a first-round knockout using a head kick in a bout that lasted only 19 seconds. She then returned to compete in Muay Thai and Kickboxing to win two titles in ONE Super Series.

Now, Stamp will compete again in mixed martial arts against Roka, a boxing champion and an undefeated mixed martial artist whose wins have come within the distance.

“I’m not 100-percent comfortable in mixed martial arts yet, but when an opportunity like this comes along, you just have to take it,” she said.

“I’ve been practicing mixed martial arts for two years now, and I feel like it is time to test my skills on a bigger stage. I really like the diversity of the sport, and the new challenge it presents for me.”

Roka, who was unbeaten as a boxer, is a well-rounded athlete with lethal striking power. She holds a perfect mixed martial arts record of 4-0 with a 100% finishing rate, half by striking and the other half by submission.

“I think my opponent’s striking isn’t as advanced as the opponents I am used to facing,” Stamp explained.

“However, her boxing will be her biggest threat. I plan to counter her punches with my elbows. When you fight a boxer, you want to use the leg kicks to avoid punches and counter with elbows.”

“I am more comfortable standing, so I want to keep the fight in my comfort zone, but will be ready to take the fight to the ground if need be,” she added.

“I just want to win this fight. I haven’t really thought too much about showing my skills as a mixed martial arts fighter yet.”

Despite her advantage in striking, Stamp knows she needs to improve her skills more and work harder and smarter in her training to be prepared for whatever the “Knockout Queen” throws her way.

“My goal is to also become a mixed martial arts World Champion with ONE Championship,” she concluded.

“There are a lot of really talented women in my division, and it is going to take a while to get to the top. Hopefully, in about three or four fights, I’ll be ready for a World Title challenge.”

