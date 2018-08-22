Sources: Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Set For Upcoming PPV

Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes is finally set.

The anticipated champ vs. champ superfight will go down at December 29’s UFC 232, multiple sources have confirmed with MMA Fighting after an initial report by ESPN.

Cyborg has run roughshod over the UFC women’s featherweight division ever since winning the belt over Tony Evinger at last July’s UFC 214. She owns wins over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm, Evinger, Yana Kunitskaya, Leslie Smith, and Lina Lansberg in the UFC.

Nunes, meanwhile, has defended her 135-pound title three times. She won the belt by defeating Miesha Tate at 2016’s UFC 200. “The Lioness” then beat Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Raquel Pennington to rank herself among the best women’s MMA fighters ever.

Cyborg repeatedly called out Nunes for pushing back the date of the fight because of a scheduling conflict. The featherweight champion wanted to fight maybe a bit sooner after being out of action since March.

Nunes has won seven straight fights. She is a former featherweight but has not fought at the weight class since 2011.

The two will face off for Cyborg’s 145-pound belt at UFC 232.

Cyborg posted her reaction on social media due to Nunes insistence on waiting until December: