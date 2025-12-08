Song Yadong Laughs Off Sean O’Malley’s Dong Jokes: “He can do more”

UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong has dismissed Sean O’Malley’s jokes about his name as the two prepare to square off next month.

Throughout long spells of his career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Song Yadong has been a bit hit or miss. Sometimes he goes out there and proves excatly why he’s such an exciting prospect, but in other instances, he isn’t quite able to compete with the very best at 135 pounds. In his next outing, though, he has a wonderful opportunity in front of him as he prepares to go head to head with Sean O’Malley.

Sean O’Malley is coming off the back of consecutive defeats at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili who, as we know, lost his belt to Petr Yan this past weekend in the main event of UFC 323. Because of that, this fight takes on a whole new level of importance, with some believing that the winner could earn themselves a championship opportunity, although Song Yadong may need to put in a bit more work depending on how exactly the bout goes.

Recently, O’Malley has attempted to slightly get under the skin of Song Yadong with a few crass jokes, including wearing a mask during their recent face-off. After a joke made by ‘Suga’ on social media, Song replied in a recent interview.

Song Yadong responds to Sean O’Malley

O’Malley: “I don’t beat my dong but I will beat yadong.”

Yadong: “Those jokes are not that funny, you know. I think he can do more. I like it, but I focus on my fight. Only like seven weeks to go. I don’t care about that.”

Song is a fantastic talent and nobody is going to argue against that, but he will be coming up against one of the most intriguing strikers in the UFC when these two collide at UFC 324.