Forced off next weekend’s UFC 292 card against incoming headliner, Rob Font, Chinese bantamweight contender, Song Yadong alleges he and a friend of his was were robbed and held at gunpoint by four men after exiting a a gas station in San Francisco earlier this week.

Yadong, the current number eight ranked bantamweight contender, was initially scheduled to return to the Octagon at UFC 292 next weekend in Boston, Massachusetts, saw a planned pairing with the aforenoted, Font fall to the wayside – with the latter now set to headline UFC Fight Night Nashville this weekend against soon-to-be common-foe, Cory Sandhagen.

Last featuring in a main event slot against Ricky Simon back in April at the UFC Apex facility, Song Yadong secured a fifth round TKO win over the former, landing a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

Song Yadong alleges he and a friend were robbed at gunpoint

However, following the cancellation of his planned pairing with Font, Yadong has revealed he and a friend of his were allegedly robbed and held at gunpoint outside at gas station in San Francisco.

“My friend drove over and parked there and got out to buy water,” Song Yadong said.” When he came out, he was held at gunpoint. The man told him to hand over his money, his wallet, his necklace, and hit him with the handle of his gun.”

20-7-1(1) as a professional, 25-year-old Hulan District contender, Yadong has landed victories in four of his last Octagon walks – with his sole defeat in that period coming in the form of a fourth round doctor’s stoppage loss to the aforenoted, Sandhagen back in September of last year.

The defeat snapped a three-fight winning run which included a split decision win over Casey Kenney, as well as knockout victories over both Julio Arce, and former undisputed bantamweight championship challenger, Marlon Moraes.