Shevchenko Blasts Nicco Montano’s ‘Crazy’ Weight Miss

Valentina Shevchenko is not happy about missing out on yet another UFC title opportunity.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger was scheduled to take on Nicco Montano in the co-main event of this past weekend’s UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV). Montano was set to make her first career 125-pound title defense.

Instead, Montano experienced a complication during her weight-cut and was hospitalized. As a result, Montano was pulled from the card by UFC medical officials. UFC President Dana White subsequently made the decision to strip Montano of her title.

Today (Mon. September 10, 2018) Shevchenko took to The MMA Hour and voiced her frustrations on the matter. She blasted Montano for coming in “20 pounds over” on fight week (quotes via MMA Mania):

“She had enough time to prepare for the fight,” Shevchenko said. “Only she was the one, the one who was responsible for the weight cut was she. She knows her body, how it reacts. And she had to be able to make it earlier, to start her weight cut. “Not come into fight week weighing 20 pounds over. It’s crazy. Even for the boys, they’re cutting much more than the girls, it’s crazy to come 20 pounds over for fight week. ”You have to start your diet earlier, you be professional,” she continued. “You have to be responsible about what you have in your hands. But this is total irresponsibility. “Totally unprofessional things from her. And now complaining about everything, making statements like everyone is at fault. She gets what she deserves, in fact.”

Dana White has said that he will give Shevchenko the opportunity to compete for the vacant 125-pound title. White also said he already has a name in mind that he’d like Shevchenko to face for the opportunity, but he didn’t divulge who.

Early speculation points to former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk being the front-runner.