“Hottest Free Agent On The Market” Shem Rock Wears Mouthpiece with “Dana?” In Fight at Oktagon 71

On Saturday, May 17th, Oktagon 71 took Munich by storm. The sold-out BMW Park was loud all night. On the Main Card, Shem Rock took on Attila Korkmaz. Korkmaz stepped in on 6 days notice, and took on the polarizing submission artist, Shem Rock. Just before the fight started, you could see on Rock’s mouthpiece, that he was calling for Dana White.

Where next for Shem Rock?

Shem Rock has been open about wanting to fight in the UFC, as most fighters dream of doing. After going viral at UFC London for speaking with UFC President Dana White from the crowd, Rock has put up a series of posts, but the mouthpiece was the cherry on the cake. Rock obviously had to perform along with the antics, which is what he did. A back-and-forth fight with the #6 ranked contender saw Shem Rock take a split-decision win. Rock was surprised by the split, but had a great showing overall. The pair of Lightweights shared an embrace on top of the cage after the fight

While he didn’t get the 1st round rear-naked choke like predicted, Rock gained a valuable 15 minutes of experience. After “Prince of Persia” pulled out of the fight due to visa issues, in stepped Attila Korkmaz on 6 days notice. Rock was very pleased to get this matchup, and now enters the top #6 of the Oktagon Lightweight Division. Following the fight, Rock called for Losene Keita, who entered the cage and faced off with Rock. Keita made it clear he wasn’t impressed with the performance, and that Rock had two opportunities to face him in the past. Should Rock get the next title shot?

Will Shem Rock stay with Oktagon MMA? Will he get the UFC call-up? The next few weeks will be interesting for Rock and his fans. Rock made a post on Sunday morning, stating that he is “the hottest free agent on the market”. What is next?