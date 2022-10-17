Professional wrestling icon, Shawn Michaels has shared his thoughts on UFC bantamweight contender, Jessica-Rose Clark using his ‘Sexy Boy’ theme song for her walkout at UFC 276 back in July – en route to an eventual armbar loss against Julija Stoliarenko.

Clark, a native of Cairns, Australia, featured in the preliminary card opener of UFC 276 back in July during International Fight Week – using the aforenoed, Michaels walkout song, ‘Sexy Boy’ for her own walkout ahead of her fight against Stoliarenko.

Receiving a massive ovation for her decision to use the theme song, Clark suffered an early opening round submission loss via armbar as Stoliarenko dampened the Aussie’s parade.

Shawn Michaels gives props to Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC 276

Reacting to Clark’s use of his own theme song at the pay-per-view event, Michaels, a former WWE (World Wresling Entertainment) champion, described the move from Clark as “awesome”.

“Heck, I sat there and watched it,” Shawn Michaels told Ariel Helwani on the The MMA Hour. “I watched it and it’s like, oh my goodness, she (Jessica-Rose Clark) comes out – and then, of course, just like ‘HBK’ (‘Heartbreak Kid’) she gets tapped out. But it was still awesome.”

Later in the event, UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya made his walk in the style of fellow professional wrestler, ‘The Undertaker’ – himself earning props from Michaels.

“It was awesome, because look, they do it to ‘The Undertaker’s’ with Israel, he’s got cool music,” Shawn Michaels said. “A lot of people have had other performers do that. Not me. My song, it’s snappy, it’s cool, everybody loves it, but it isn’t really that machismo song. And so, to have a fighter come out to my music and go like, ‘Ok, they get it,’ it’s everything.”

Michaels recently made a return to professional wrestling with WWE Raw, featuring alongside long-time tag team partner and fellow D Generation X member, Triple H.