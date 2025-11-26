Shavkat Rakhmonov tears into Ian Machado Garry’s desire for title shot

UFC welterweight star Shavkat Rakhmonov doesn’t believe that Ian Machado Garry deserves a shot at the world title.

As we know, Shavkat Rakhmonov is one of the most talked about prospects in all of mixed martial arts. However, while he may hold an unbeaten record and an incredibly impressive set of skills, he’s been out of the cage for almost a year now, raising questions about when he will be able to return. Over the years, plenty of top guys have had their careers derailed by injuries, and the hope is that Shavkat doesn’t become the latest member of that group.

When we did last see him, Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Ian Machado Garry in a fight that he claims he was injured for. The plan was then put in place for him to challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight championship, but unfortunately, an injury sidelined him and eventually handed Jack Della Maddalena the chance to dethrone Belal and become the new king of the welterweights.

These days, Islam Makhachev is the champion, and a lot of people believe Ian Machado Garry should be the one to get the next shot, especially after his UFC Qatar win over the aforementioned Belal Muhammad. In a recent tweet, though, Shavkat Rakhmonov explained – in very few words – why he doesn’t think that’s a good idea.

No trash talk, just facts: Ian Garry lost to me while I was injured. He hasn’t finished anyone in his last six fights, and Prates nearly stopped him. Doesn’t sound like a #1 contender to me — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) November 26, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov’s view on Ian Machado Garry

Given where the division is currently at, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see the UFC run this one back at some point in the future – and who knows, maybe it will be for a world title by then.