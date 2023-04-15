Shaolin monks are usually the badass characters of mixed martial arts films but at a rather unique event in China, one was the subject of embarrassment.

Taking place in the Chinese province of Guangdong on April 7, a kung fu boxing championship event held at a local shopping mall featured amateur pugilist Ah Jun squaring off with Shi Yongjun, a man who claimed to be a Shaolin monk. Things quickly turned disastrous for Shi as he suffered two knockdowns and was ultimately knocked out in a matter of minutes.

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms as Chinese fight fans got a good laugh at Shi’s expense.

The self-proclaimed Shaolin monk entered the ring sporting a classic robe and little else. No gloves, no headgear. It didn’t take long for Ah Jun to land the first blow, sending Shi crashing to the canvas. To his credit, the monk got back to his feet intent on continuing the fight. Unfortunately, the next blow he took would be the last as the boxer nearly sent him flying out of the ring with the fight-ending shot.

As the clip went viral in China, many began to question the legitimacy of Shi’s status as a legitimate Shaolin monk, noting that his movements were nothing like that of a legitimate Shaolin kung fu practitioner.

Real or not, Shi Yongjun has become an internet sensation in China, just not the way he had hoped.