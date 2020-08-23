A sizable betting underdog, Shana ‘Danger’ Dobson laid claim to a massive statement victory in just her second promotional win. Surviving an opening round onslaught from rising Kazakhstan upstart, Mariya Agapova – with the 31-year-old Miami native, Dobson securing a second-round ground-and-pound finish.

Snapping a four-fight rise from former Dana White’s Contender Series feature, Agapova – Dobson put a span of three prior losses behind her, improving to 4-4 in her professional career. The Elevation Fight Team trainee can add Agapova to a prior promotional victory over Ariel Beck. For 23-year-old American Top Team mainstay, Agapova – she was forced to leave the UFC Apex facility on a stretcher, severely fatigued. For bettors who sided with Dobson – collect your considerable winnings.

Catch the second frame ground-and-pound win, below!

