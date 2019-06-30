Several High-Profile Bouts Announced For ‘ONE Championship: Century’ Event

Spread the word!













ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong just made an exciting announcement today (Sun. June 30, 2019).

Sityodtong has announced several bouts for the promotion’s 100th event this October. At the forefront is an atomweight title defense by Angela Lee. She’ll be taking on Xiong Jingnan in Tokyo on October 13. This will, of course, be a rematch from their meeting in March where Jingnan successfully retained her strawweight (125 pounds) title against Lee.

Before that, Lee is scheduled to compete at strawweight against Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Michelle Nicolini at ONE Championship: Masters of Destiny on July 12 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Also, Light heavyweight champion Aung La Nsang will be defending his title against heavyweight champion Brandon Vera at ONE Championship: Century. Bantamweight (145) champion Bibiano Fernandes will be defending his title against Kevin Belingon at the event as well, in what will be their fourth meeting.

In addition to three title fights, Sityodtong announced ONE Championship: Century will feature the finals for the kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix, as well as the finals for the Lightweight and Flyweight Grand Prix Tournaments in MMA.

A series of bouts featuring Shooto champions against Pancrase champions were also announced. This has the potential to be the biggest and best MMA card of the year. Check out Sityodtong’s full announcement here:

Will you be tuning in for “ONE Championship: Century” this October?