Sergio Pettis on Big PFL Dubai comeback KO: “A Testimony of My Career”

Sergio Pettis blasted Magomed Magomedov with an astonishing spinning back elbow at the 4:31 mark of round 2 during their PFL Champions Series 2 card in Dubai on October 3rd.

Pettis appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts, and when asked if he was still on cloud 9 in the days following the incredible comeback finish, Pettis stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Oh yeah, for sure man. I’m still feeling the adrenaline. I’ve been watching that highlight reel every single day, so [laughs]. An unhealthy amount of times how much I’ve watched that video. But just glad to be home. I was away from my kid and my wife. I just had a kid five weeks ago. So it was; yeah, hard to be away from my newborn.”

Sergio Pettis: “I knew I was due for something big”

Referencing an Instagram post that the former Bellator MMA champion had posted, it encapsulated a lot of the feelings regarding the highest of highs and the lowest of lows that comprise this sport. Pettis mentioned that while his story isn’t perfect, he is demonstrably able to work harder and harder to generate these kinds of outcomes when he seems down and out.

When asked if this was a big emotional release for him and how much Magomedov’s largely dominant performance before the finish represented a microcosm of the high highs and low lows experienced in his MMA journey, Sergio Pettis stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],