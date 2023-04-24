UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich believes he has done enough to earn a title shot, and is willing to wait for his opportunity.

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 71, Pavlovich faced what was predicted as his toughest opponent thus far in his UFC career, but once again the Russian succeeded.

If there’s one thing Curtis Blades has achieved in recent years, it is the fact that he has out-wrestled almost every heavyweight presented his way, but yet again Pavlovich was able to make quick work of his opponent.

The 18-1 heavyweight made it a total of 15 career knockouts, finishing off Blades to make it a streak of 6 consecutive first round knockouts.

Following Jon Jones masterful return at UFC 285, the scene was set in stone for an opening title defence against Stipe Miocic, who Jones personally requested.

Although with Pavlovich tearing through the heavyweight division with shades of Francis Ngannou during his come-up, it is undeniable that the 30-year-old has one goal in mind in the shape of a belt.

Not only did Pavlovich make it look easy in the octagon, but he was seen as cool as a cucumber sitting alone playing slots in a Las Vegas casino just hours before his fight.

Sergei Pavlovich willing to wait for his shot at UFC gold

As Sergei Pavlovich quickly grows as a fan favourite, he said he is not in a rush to demand his title shot despite his goal of achieving it.

“I’ll rest, I’ll eat. I’ll sleep. I’ll rest some more. I’ll wait,” Sergei Pavlovich said following UFC Vegas 71.

Former heavyweight champion Miocic has not fought since his devastating knockout defeat to Ngannou, but he has a major task ahead of him against the heavily acclaimed MMA goat, Jones.

In his long awaited return, Jones handed Ciryl Gane the first loss by finish in his MMA career, and Dana White said the next heavyweight battle for gold will likely be held at Madison Square Garden.

Pavlovich may become increasingly confident in his abilities with yet another win in the column, but he does not downplay the achievements nor the capabilities of the two collosols fighting later this year.

“I wouldn’t say that either of them would be an easy fight,” Sergei Pavlovich said. “I mean, they’re both hard warriors, so I would have to prepare for whoever it is, then be ready for whoever they give me.”