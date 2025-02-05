Sean Strickland on His UFC 312 Mustache: “I Know I Look Like I Should Be at a Klan Meeting with Bryce Mitchell

UFC fighter Sean Strickland has provided an update on his brand new look as he prepares for his UFC 312 main event this weekend.

In case you’re new here, Sean Strickland is a pretty controversial individual. He says and does things that a lot of people simply do not agree with, and that’s an understatement. Alas, in a promotion like the UFC, you’ve got the freedom to say whatever is on your mind – and until the end of his fighting career, and probably beyond, that’s exactly what he’s going to do.

This weekend, however, it’s all business for Sean Strickland. The former UFC middleweight champion is set to walk into Australia and battle Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title – the same man who took the belt from him in the first place. While he may not be planning on changing his fight style, he’s edited his look slightly to know include a fresh moustache.

It may not seem like the biggest news story in the world but during his media obligations, Sean Strickland spoke candidly about the decision.

Sean Strickland provides an update on new moustache

“I had my little [__], like, you know, scummy mustache. I’m like, “I like this—this represents me.”

I’m not going to go—I mean, I know I look like I should be going to a Klan meeting with Bryce Mitchell, but I don’t share the same values as Bryce Mitchell.

So, how is this going to impact Sean Strickland’s upcoming clash with Dricus du Plessis? Spoiler: it won’t. Saturday night is all about determining who the better man is and who deserves to wear the middleweight gold. Then, the winner can begin to focus their attention on arguably an even bigger task in the form of top contender Khamzat Chimaev who is waiting for the victor.