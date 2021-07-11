Dynamic UFC bantamweight striker, ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley is back riding a two-fight undefeated run, scoring a hugely one-sided late stoppage victory over short-notice replacement, Kris Moutinho — stopping the Massachusetts native after a bloodying barrage from the opening exchange to kick-off the main card of UFC 264.

Meeting with Moutinho on short-notice following an injury to Louis Smolka, O’Malley landed an incredible clip from round one until three, although it took quite a dubious stoppage from referee, Herb Dean with just short of 30-seconds remaining in the opening round after Moutinho absorbed a slew of strikes throughout.

Following the victory, Montana native, O’Malley called for pairings against former champions, Cody Garbrandt, Petr Yan, and Dominick Cruz, as well as surging challenger, “Fob Ront” — otherwise known as Rob Font.

Check out the highlights from O’Malley one-sided win below.