Sean O’Malley Set For Significant Surgery While Suspended

Rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley’s UFC career has undergone some major setbacks as of late. First, O’Malley was temporarily suspended and removed from UFC 229 for a positive USADA drug test.

He came clean on social media and admitted the banned substance he tested positive for. However, he’s still awaiting the fallout of the positive test. ‘Sugar’ has also been out of the cage since his UFC 222 win over Andre Soukhamthath last March. A broken foot had kept him shelved, but now he’s dealing with a new medical issue of a different sort.

O’Malley revealed on Twitter this week that he was set to undergo surgery on his right hip while awaiting the results of his USADA case. That surgery will keep him out of training for four months:

Surgery on Thursday on my right hip. This will put me off the Mats for about 4 months. Still waiting on the USADA situation to get sorted out . This year has been the best year,and toughest year of my life .Fuckin love you guys tho ❤️I’ll be streaming A LOT — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 22, 2018

O’Malley gave love to his fans as he always does, and his number of followers is always growing. However, he missed an opportunity to send those numbers through the roof due to the foot injury and failed drug test.

His timeline to return would seem to be sometime in the spring of next year. But that’s also dependent on him sorting out his USADA case. Even if he’s found to have ingested a tainted supplement, he could still be suspended. It may only be for six months.

So while O’Malley’s star seems destined to continue rising, it will have to wait for now.