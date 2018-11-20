Sean O’Malley Opens Up On Decision To Reveal His USADA Suspension

Sean O’Malley opens up on why he decided it was the right call to announce his failed drug test before USADA did. If you recall, O’Malley failed an out-of-competition drug test conducted by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Once he popped for the test, USADA gave him a temporary suspension and was pulled from a fight with Jose Quinonez at UFC 229. He had tested positive for ostarine. This is a banned selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that’s turned up in several cases in the past.

The latest development, in this case, was when the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) recently handed O’Malley a six-month suspension. Now, he’s waiting for USADA to reveal his suspension.

Sean O’Malley Tells The Truth

While doing a recent interview (H/T to MMANews), the rising prospect talked about his decision.

“I was told I was pulled off the card. That I was also told that I didn’t have to say why because they weren’t going to release it. Usually before that USADA would come out and say ‘So and so tested positive for this.’ But they said that wasn’t the case anymore, you don’t have to. I don’t have anything to hide, I didn’t take anything. I just wanted the fans to know. I have some loyal fans that really love me so I just wanted to be honest with them.”

O’Malley last fight took place in March at the UFC 222 pay-per-view event. This is where he suffered a serious ankle injury to outpoint Andre Soukhamthath. This marked his second straight win inside of the Octagon. He was turned into a star once appearing on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. As a result, he continued his undefeated record to 10-0.

Sean O’Malley added that his fans knew that he didn’t take anything he shouldn’t have.

Now, he just wants this whole situation to be resolved.