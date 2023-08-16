Ahead of his championship outing this weekend in a challenging capacity against the incumbent, Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley has offered forme-foe and fellow UFC 292 feature, Marlon Vera, a title rematch if he strikes gold in Boston.

O’Malley, the current number two ranked bantamweight contender, is slated to headline UFC 292 this weekend in his first main event outing for the promotion, taking on undisputed titleholder, Sterling in Massachusetts.

In the midst of a five-fight undefeated run, Montana native, O’Malley – a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, most recently landed a close, split decision win over former undisputed champion and common-foe, Petr Yan back in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Sean O’Malley offers Marlon Vera title rematch if both win at UFC 292

Making his first appearance in a title fight this weekend at the TD Garden, the outspoken O’Malley – whose sole professional loss came in the form of a first round ground strikes TKO defeat to the aforenoted, Vera three years ago at the UFC Apex facility, offered to fight the Ecuador native as soon as UFC 296, if he dethrones Sterling this weekend.



“I want to say active, baby, get me back in there in December – let’s run it up,” Sean O’Malley said during an episode of UFC 292 Embedded. “Realistically, if ‘Chito’ (Marlon Vera) wins, let’s do me and ‘Chito’ in December. Book it. I am ready to book it right now and I will sign a contract.”

Most recently headlining UFC Fight Night San Antonio back in March, the current number six ranked, Vera saw his impressive four-fight winning run halted in a one-sided split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen.

Featuring at UFC 292 this weekend in a main card opener, Vera takes on soon-to-be common-foe, Pedro Munhoz in a pivotal bantamweight clash.

