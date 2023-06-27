UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley is already talking about his first title defence of the 135lb title.

In the main event of UFC 292 on August 19, O’Malley is set to challenge Aljamain Sterling for his title in what will be the champion’s fourth defence. ‘Sugar’ will attempt to fulfil what many thought, and hoped, what he achieve in his career – cementing him as one of the biggest stars in the sport.

However, while Sterling’s title reign started in a somewhat controversial way, ‘Funkmaster’ has done all he can to prove himself as champion and has ultimately become undeniable. His three title wins include Petr Yan, T.J. Dillashaw and most recently Henry Cejudo.

Sean O’Malley talks first title defence options

Although O’Malley has a significant challenge in front of him, he is already discussing who his first title defence would be. Bantamweight is arguably the most talent-rich division in the entire sport and is littered with elite talent from top to bottom.

Via his YouTube, O’Malley ruled out a clash with Corey Sandhagen next but did leave the door open to clash with a former foe.

“Cory ain’t getting the f*cking title shot next,” O’Malley said. “If ‘Chito’ wins… Henry versus ‘Chito’ (winner) potentially. I’ll pick and choose after (beating Sterling).” ( H / T MMA News)

Sandhagen is currently booked to face the No.11 ranked and rising contender, Umar Nurmagomedov, on August 5 in the main event of a fight night. As mentioned, Cejudo and Vera are booked to face on each other on the undercard of UFC 292, and a win for either could considerably bolster title claims.

If he is victorious against Aljamain Sterling, who would you like to see Sean O’Malley face for his first title defence?