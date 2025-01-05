Sean O’Malley wants Merab Dvalishvili rematch in mid-2025

UFC sensation Sean O’Malley has said that he hopes Merab Dvalishvili defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, setting him up for a rematch against ‘The Machine’ in summer 2025.

For the longest time now, Sean O’Malley has been one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. When he knocked out Aljamain Sterling to claim the UFC bantamweight championship, he went to a whole new level.

From there, he successfully defended the belt against Marlon Vera before battling Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC. Unfortunately, under the bright lights of the Sphere in Las Vegas, O’Malley lost his belt following a dominant, wrestle-heavy performance from the challenger Merab.

In a few short weeks, Dvalishvili will defend the strap for the first time against Umar Nurmagomedov. In a recent interview, Sean O’Malley made it crystal clear that he wants to see Dvalishvili get his hand raised in that bout.

Sean O'Malley wants to face the winner of Merab vs Umar "mid-next year":



"Ideally, Merab beats Umar and I get the rematch. But if Umar wins, it'll be Umar. That's what I want next is a title fight."



Sean O’Malley wants Merab Dvalishvili rematch

“Hopefully mid next year against the winner of that one.”

Some believe Sean O’Malley should have to win another fight before earning a crack at the belt. Alas, when you possess the kind of star power that he does, the rules are somewhat different. Dvalishvili himself made it known that he was open to a rematch with ‘Suga’, but for most fans and pundits, a fresh match-up against Umar Nurmagomedov was the right way to go.

Regardless of which way you look at it, things are really heating up at 135 pounds. There are so many top contenders rising up through the ranks, and it’ll be fascinating to see how it all plays out in 2025.