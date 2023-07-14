Outspoken bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has defended middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya in his heated rivalry with Dricus du Plessis – including the racially-charged language the City Kickboxing striker has used in the past, going as far as claiming he wished he “could say that”.

O’Malley, the current number two ranked bantamweight contender, is slated for his first title challenge under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion later this summer, returning atop a UFC 292 pay-per-view card in August, taking on bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling.

Sidelined sinct October of last year, Montana native, Sean O’Malley earned his title challenge with a close decision win over common-foe and former undisputed champion, Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

As for Adesanya, the current and two-time undisputed middleweight champion, is expected to take on South African talent, du Plessis next – potentially at UFC 293 in September in a return to Sydney, Australia.

Joining the Pretoria native inside the Octagon following his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 last weekend, Adesanya, who had previously referred to du Plessis as a “cracker”, referred to him with the N-word during their Octagon face-off – leading to a slew of criticizm from fans and others in the mixed martial arts community.

Sean O’Malley has defended Israel Adesanya following his actions at UFC 290

However, according to O’Malley, the Dana White’s Contender Series product claimed he “loved” the interaction between Adesanya and du Plessis, and claimed he “wished I [he] could say that”.

“I loved it,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast. “I thought it was sweet. I wish I could say… but I thought it was f*cking awesome – I thought it was awesome… Call him (Dricus du Plessis) the n-word. I was hoping [du Plessis] said, ‘What?’” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Slated to headline UFC 292 in August, O’Malley features at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, tackling Sterling for undisputed bantamweight spoils.