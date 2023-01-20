Sean O’Malley calls for interim title fight at UFC 285 with Henry Cejudo: ‘Tell me that ain’t fire’

UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has called for his shot at bantamweight gold – albeit interim spoils, in the form of a title fight against the returning former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo at UFC 285 on March 4.

Montana native, O’Malley currently boasts the #1 rank in the official UFC bantamweight pile, earning the division top-spot with a close split decision win over former undisputed titleholder, Petr Yan at UFC 280 last October in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Yet to be booked in the time since, O’Malley, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, claimed in the months following his ‘Fight Island’ judging win over Dudinka striker, Yan, how he had been “guaranteed” a title fight in his next Octagon outing, however.

Sean O’Malley offers to face Henry Cejudo for interim spoils at UFC 285

With undisputed champion, Aljamain Sterling recently revealing how a bicep injury may prevent him from making a planned fight with Olympic gold medalist, Cejudo as soon as March 4. – O’Malley has offered to fight for an interim division championship against the latter on the same date.

“Perfect: Me vs. Henry (Cejudo) for the interim belt (at UFC 285),” Sean O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “Tell me that ain’t fire?”

“I texted Hunter (Campbell), texted Sean Shelby, I said, ‘Will you at least give me an idea? Will you at least say yes or no? Is Henry versus Aljo (Aljamain Sterling) happening?’” Sean O’Malley said. “They [the UFC] just don’t know… They’re kind of just trying to wait to see if (Sterling) can (make UFC 285) or what. I’m frustrated, but I’m OK, because I’m training.”

In tandem with his offer to fight Los Angeles wrestling ace, Cejudo for an interim title – O’Malley offered to rematch Marlon Vera, before the Ecuadorian was booked to fight fellow contender, Cory Sandhagen next month.

O’Malley’s sole professional loss came in the form of a first round ground strikes TKO loss to Vera back in August 2020 in the co-main event of UFC 252.