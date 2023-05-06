Sean O’Malley has made it very clear who he wishes to win this weekend, pleading with Triple C Henry Cejudo to beat current champion, Aljamain Sterling in tonight’s UFC 288 headliner.

With the bantamweight fight between Cejudo and Sterling rapidly approaching, it’s no surprise the man who could be in next for a title shot makes his opinion heard on who he wishes to win. Having had back and forth with both fighters in the past, O’Malley has clearly stated he wants Cejudo next.

Henry Cejudo returns to action after announcing his retirement in 2020 when he took on Bantamweight great, Dominick Cruz. Since that time he has spent the majority coaching fighters from UFC to the regional level indicating he has picked up a wealth of knowledge in that time that will show major benefit in his upcoming fight just hours away.

Calling for his shot at bantamweight spoils next, number two ranked contender, O’Malley urged Cejudo to win so they can share the Octagon with each other.

“Henry (Cejudo) please win so i can beat the f*ck out of you,” Sean O’Malley tweeted.

Henry plz win so I can beat the fuck out of you — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 6, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has had a weird time as champion winning the belt off of a controversial illegal knee, defending it in a close decision then fighting an injured TJ Dillashaw where many fans have disrespected the Jamaican champion as a result. But with a clear-cut win over Cejudo it would be very hard to take anything away from Sterling who will then of defended his title three times against three different former champions and arguably the division’s greatest of all time.

Sean O’Malley’s rise to fame

O’Malley recently won a split decision against former UFC champion Petr Yan, the fight was not meant to go the way of O’Malley but he more than proved that he does in fact belong at the highest level. He has since seen himself be etched down as the number one contender with him most likely facing the winner of the title fight tonight. And with a pivotal rise to fame that has massively rose O’Malley’s stock since debuting in the UFC in 2018 unless you count his DWCS appearance with a viral KO and then win on the Ultimate Fighter 26 finale.

Should it be Sean O’Malley who faces Cejudo next should he win back the title tonight?