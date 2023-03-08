Sean O’Malley begins camp, Aljamain Sterling offers him UFC 288 title shot in May: ‘Be ready’

The stacked UFC bantamweight division has some turbulence at the very top. ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley is possibly receiving a title shot against ‘Funk Master’ Aljamain Sterling because Henry Cejudo may be waffling on their agreed-upon showdown.

It seemed nearly confirmed that the former champion Henry Cejudo would be coming out of retirement to challenge for the crown against the current bantamweight king Sterling. It was targeted for UFC 288 on May 6. ‘Triple C’ Cejudo has been talking about it non-stop. But apparently, the ink is not yet dry. As team Cejudo is hesitating, the top-ranked O’Malley might get a shot at the crown.

On Twitter, ‘Sugar’ Sean already called his shot. He said:

“Can’t wait for May 6th.”

The current UFC bantamweight world champion responded:

“Facts! The turd isn’t making up his mind. Be ready my guy. This is the fight the fans really wanted to see anyway.”

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley?

As Henry Cejudo’s team is struggling behind the scenes to make up their minds, ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley is happy to step in for a clash against the world champion. In his most recent bout, O’Malley went to war in an unforgettable bout against the former division king Petr Yan. It was a close back-and-forth matchup which saw the US-born ‘Sugar’ get his hand raised.

UFC 288 will also feature the former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is looking to get back in the win column against the dangerous grappler Beneil Dariush. Fans are hoping to also have a bantamweight title clash on this card as well, but the opponent is not yet known.