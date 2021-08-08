Kevin Lee needs a new opponent for his eagerly anticipated return to the Octagon after Sean Brady withdrew from their UFC Vegas 35 bout due to a foot infection.

Brady and Lee were originally supposed to meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC 264 on July 10. Unfortunately, ‘The Motown Phenom’ suffered a rib injury and was forced to withdraw from the bout.

The bout was rescheduled for August 28 but it is once again off after Brady was hospitalized due to a foot infection.

“Hey guys so last Friday I got a small cut on my foot training. I didn’t think anything of it but it turns out I had an infection in the cut causing cellulitis. I was out on antibiotics that were unsuccessful in treating the infection,” Sean Brady wrote on social media.



“Kristen and my mom told me to go to the ER so that we could get it under control, thinking I would be out the hospital next day. Turns out, the infection got worse and spread to my tendon and my ankle joint which caused me to need a surgery to completely wash out the ankle joint, the tendon, and remove an abscess that had formed.



“I am more than devastated to stay my fight is off. I know for a fact I put more time into this sport than anyone on this earth and to not be able to fight crushes me.



“I went from sparring, running, training, feeling unstoppable, etc to not being able to walk in the matter of days. There was a point during this I thought I was going to lose my foot from the pain I was in. That was one of the worst things I have ever experienced in my life.



“Kristen and my mom have both been next to me almost 24/7 taking care of me, making my food, doing everything they can to make sure I recover from this. To say I am a lucky man is an understatement…..



“Up until Thursday, we were pretty positive I’d be able to fight if we got the pain and infection under control but being as though I needed surgery, it obviously can’t happen.



“I am in the hospital recovering and I am expecting to make a full recovery and recover from this relatively fast.



“Right now, I’m gonna focus on recovering and spending some much needed time with my future wife and my loved ones. Thank you to my coaches and team who been checking up on me everyday and to the staff at the the hospital for treating like family ❤️ #teambrady”

Lee told BJPENN.com that he plans to remain on the UFC Vegas 35 fight card against an alternative opponent.

