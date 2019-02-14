Scott Coker Won’t Put Wanderlei Silva Back In Cage

Recently, MMA legend Wanderlei Silva raised concerns when he described several concussion-like symptoms presumably as a result of fighting. Bellator President Scott Coker won’t put Silva back into the cage as a result.

Coker detailed Bellator’s safety-first stance in an interview with MMA Fighting (quotes via MMA Mania) in an interview before this weekend’s Bellator 215 and 216. The longtime MMA exec said if Silva had concussion issues, he just couldn’t put him back in the cage:

“Our objective is fighter’s safety first. If he’s injured or has concussion issues, we’re not gonna put him in the cage again, it just doesn’t make sense.”

Coker noted that if Silva truly wanted to fight again, he would have to get cleared by a renowned facility:

“If Wanderlei does want to come back, he’s got to get a complete clearance from the Cleveland Clinic, we’ll send him there and make sure he’s alright.”

Coker expounded on ‘The Axe Murderer’s’ resume in MMA, noting that he had nothing left to prove. The Bellator leader knows he fights for the love of fighting, yet his health must come first:

“I’m a fan of Wanderlei Silva. What else can he do? He’s a legend,” Coker said. “He doesn’t need to fight anymore to keep his legacy going. He fights because he wants to fight. But if he has serious issues, then he should take care of that because that’s forever and that’s something we can’t support.”

Silva has been out of action since losing to Chael Sonnen. He has teased a rematch with retired UFC vet Vitor Belfort, but that appears on the fence at best right now. Perhaps what Coker says is true, as Silva has nothing to prove but much to lose.