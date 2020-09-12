Scott Coker has doubled down on his claim that the Bellator light-heavyweight division is the best in MMA. The comments came after long-time UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones relinquished his title and opted to move up to heavyweight.

Dana White was amused by his rivals’ comments and called Coker “cute” for believing his 205lb division was superior. He also claimed the majority of the best Bellator light-heavyweight fighters such as Ryan Bader, Phil Davis, and Lyoto Machida where let go by the UFC.

Speaking to media post-fight at Bellator 245 Coker once again claimed to have the strongest light-heavyweight division in the sport, he said.

“We do have the best 205-pound division on the planet, bar none. When you think about the fighters that we have, tonight, Phil and Machida, then you have (Vadim) Nemkov. I think Gegard (Mousasi) will eventually move up to 205 because he told me he wants to move up to 205. … That group has become a really healthy, robust division for us.

Coker went on to address White’s rebuttal and called the UFC boss a liar, he said.

“Ryan Bader and Phil Davis, or anyone that’s come over from the UFC, they’ve come over in free agency. It’s not that they come over here just because they got kicked out. That’s a lie. The truth is they were free agents and they wanted to shop their (worth) and we offered them a better deal so they came over here. These guys are prizefighters. This is not something they do just for fun. These are athletes of the highest level and they are prizefighters. If can come here and you’re going to get a better deal, why wouldn’t you come to Bellator? If you have a better deal there, then stay there and do your thing. As far as being kicked out of certain organizations, that’s a lie.”

“Look, he’s doing his thing and we’re doing our thing,” Coker said. “It is what it is and you know how he is. We’re going to continue down the path and keep doing our thing and at least he didn’t say I was ugly.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Scott Coker and Bellator have the best 205lb division in MMA?