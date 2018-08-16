Scott Coker Reflects On Conversation That Convinced Him Rory MacDonald Was Nuts

Scott Coker reflects on an interesting conversation that he had with Bellator middleweight champion Rory MacDonald that just showed him a different side.

MacDonald became a big name while fighting inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner. Once he made the jump to the Viacom-owned promotion, he further showcased his skills. He won the Bellator welterweight title by scoring a unanimous decision win over Douglas Lima at Bellator 192 back in January.

This was a tough fight that saw him leaving the cage with an injury to his shin and an eye that was completely swollen shut. Most times, with fights like these, fighters would want time off. However, MacDonald is not most fighters.

Scott Coker Reflects

The Bellator President told Luke Thomas on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour that he had a phone conversation with MacDonald after his win over Lima. This is when the champ shocked him by what he had to say.

“Two weeks later, he calls me and he’s like, ‘I’m ready to schedule a fight,’” Coker said. “I said, ‘Rory, no, no. You need to put on the brakes here for a second. Let’s just rest.’ He said, ‘No, no, I’m ready. I’m just about ready to walk. I still have a limp, but I think I can start training in another week.’ I’m like, ‘This guy is nuts.’”

MacDonald’s Busy Schedule

Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will defend his title against MacDonald. The bout will happen on September 29th from San Jose, California. It has also been revealed that MacDonald will take part in the Bellator welterweight grand prix tournament as he takes on Jon Fitch. This fight is being potentially targeted for February.