Earlier today former UFC Lightweight champion Anthony Pettis announced his departure from the UFC after being with the organization for almost 12 years.

While nothing bas been announced on his part regarding a potential new home to continue his career, Bellator president Scott Coker shared that he would be willing to speak to Pettis.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Coker explained that it would ultimately come down to Pettis’s value to the company.

“I didn’t know he was a free agent, I’m sure my guys are already talking to their camps and we’ll have a conversation,” Coker said to MMA Junkie. “Level is sometimes based on what is the business deal because there has to be a certain value there based on the price, and really that’s what it comes down to is the value worth what we think of the fights we can put together for him, and really it’s like how much does he have left in the gas tank? But we’ll definitely have that conversation, and usually, we have that conversation with every free agent, whether we sign them or not. We’ll probably do the same thing with Pettis if we haven’t already done it.”

Pettis is currently sitting on a two fight win streak in the Welterweight division while he has also fought at both Lightweight and Featherweight.

When MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn proposed a matchup between him and Bellator star Michael Venom Page, Coker seemed onboard with the idea.

“That would be a lot of fun,” Coker said to MMA Junkie. “That would be amazing. We’ll see. There’s only so many slots on TV for us. We’ll be having 22 to 26 fight’s (Next Year), and it’ll all be mapped out sometime in the next three weeks and we’ll figure it out. We’ll have a conversation and see where it goes.”

Following his most recent victory Pettis hinted at a return to the Lightweight division where he had formerly been a champion, however, a move in organization could provide a reason to remain at Welterweight.