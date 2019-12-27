Scott Coker: Cris Cyborg Is The Greatest Female Fighter Of All Time

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is now a member of the Bellator MMA roster.

President Scott Coker plans on treating Cyborg the way she deserves to be treated, contrary to how he believes the UFC underutilized her. Now, Cyborg will make her promotional debut at Bellator 238 when she takes on Julia Budd for the promotion’s 145-pound title.

Speaking at a recent media scrum on the signing, Coker doubled down on some past comments he made about Cyborg, calling her the greatest female fighter of all time (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Cyborg is the greatest female fighter of all time. I don’t care what anybody says. I was there in the beginning too, I’ve seen it all unfold, and it’s a much different environment today than it was back then. But I know who’s been dominating for the last 10 years and who’s been destroying people for the last 10 years.

“10 years from now we can have a different conversation, see how far different ladies can take it. But as far as today, you have the greatest female fighter of all-time fighting Julia Budd,” Coker said.

Cyborg and Coker have worked together before during the former’s days competing under the Strikeforce banner. Should she defeat Budd at Bellator 238, she’ll become the first-ever fighter to win gold in the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC.

