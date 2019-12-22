Scott Coker Considering Bellator Women’s Flyweight Grand Prix

Spread the word!













Bellator president Scott Coker is considering adding another grand prix — this time, in the women’s flyweight division.

Current 125-pound champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane continued her dominance as he she successfully defended her title against Kate Jackson at Bellator Hawaii last night.

And rather than state who could potentially be next for the Hawaiian, Coker instead hinted at the possibility of another grand prix:

“We’re not committing to the tournament yet, but it’s looking a little more attractive to me every time I speak to my team and think about it myself because we have so many potential stars in this weight class,” Coker said after Bellator Hawaii (via BJ Penn). “I think it would be a very interesting tournament and that could change the whole landscape of who fights who. It’s nice to see a division that has so much depth like our 125-pound flyweight division.”

Bellator currently has a featherweight grand prix ongoing and concluded its welterweight grand prix back in October. Current featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is participating while former welterweight king Rory MacDonald also participated in the grand prix.

The same will apply to MacFarlane:

“I always like (that) — you know we did it with Pitbull, he had to fight the fight — and then we’ll do the drawing, just like we did for the featherweights,” Coker added. “And whoever is the champ will get to go and pick where they want to compete or which bracket, we’re going continue with that format.

“This thing could shake out in a couple of different ways. We still have to work out a lot of details.”

Are you excited by the possibility of another Bellator grand prix?