Fares Ziam Steamrolls Matt Frevola with Horrifying Third-Round Knee Knockout – UFC Paris Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Just when it looked like France’s Fares Ziam was on his way to a decisive decision victory, he put Matt Frevola’s lights out with a perfectly placed knee in the UFC Paris main card opener.

Riding a three-fight win streak, ‘Smile Killer’ was in the middle of a dominant performance against Frevola at Accor Arena and was well en route to a sweep on the scores. As we approached the three-minute mark of the third round, Ziam had Frevola’s back against the fence.

As ‘The Steamrolla’ attempted to turn himself to go belly-to-belly, Ziam launched a knee that caught Frevola flush on the chin and sent him crashing to the canvas.

With Frevola out on impact, the referee quickly stepped in and called for the stoppage.

Official Result: Fares Ziam def. Matt Frevola via KO (knee) at 2:59 of Round 3.

Check out highlights from Fares Ziam vs. matt frevola at UFC Paris:

