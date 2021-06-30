UFC women’s flyweight Sarah Alpar has reached her goal of $30,000 raised on her Go-Fund-Me page ahead of her next fight, thanks to Triller Fight Club’s $25,000 donation on Wednesday.

Alpar started a Go-Fund-Me campaign recently to help pay off training camp and living expenses leading up to her next fight against Erin Blanchfield in a UFC Fight Night event scheduled for Sept. 18. Alpar will compete in her second UFC fight since earning a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series back in 2019.

Alpar posted a recent Instagram video in which she goes into detail behind why she created the campaign, raising awareness of the ongoing controversy surrounding UFC fighter pay compared to other promotions and sports. Triller spoke out in support of Alpar shortly after the campaign’s start and after they helped her reach her financial goal.

“We are honored to help Sarah as she continues her march towards becoming a world champion,” said Peter Kahn, Triller’s chief boxing officer in a statement. “Sarah and many underpaid UFC fighters are starting at a disadvantage when they have to work multiple other jobs while putting their bodies and brains through the most rigorous training one could imagine.”

“It’s sad to see such talented fighters making less than the UFC ring/round card girls.”

YouTuber and Boxer Jake Paul, who is slated to fight former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, also voiced his support for Alpar and UFC athletes who feel they’re not being fairly compensated.

Before her signing to the UFC, Alpar spent time in smaller promotions such as Legacy and Titan FC, among others. She is one of the many UFC prospects who are looking to make a name for themselves this year and hopefully create a long-term career in the sport.

