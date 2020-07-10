Santiago Ponzinibbio Would Love To Fight Tyron Woodley In August Or September

Spread the word!













Santiago Ponzinibbio wants to regain all his lost momentum.

Ponzinibbio hasn’t competed since November 2018 when he knocked out Neil Magny. The victory put him on a seven-fight winning streak as it appeared he was destined to eventually get a title shot.

However, the Argentine hasn’t competed since due to a number of health issues and as a result, has been removed from the UFC rankings. But now healthy and ready to compete again, Ponzinibbio is looking for a big name.

He has been calling out Rafael dos Anjos for a while now, but there are many others who interest him as well.

“RDA I think it’s a good fight before,” Ponzinibbio told MMA Junkie. “Now he has a couple of losses, but it’s still a good name, it’s still an ex-champion. Before everything started, they told me one more fight, and you’re going to the belt. I was so excited. Right now I understand I have a couple of months off from the game. It’s not my fault.

“I’d really like to fight with a big name, maybe ex-champion. They have a lot of good names in the division: Robbie Lawler, RDA, ‘Showtime’ Pettis. Michael Chiesa coming in very well into the division; it’s a good fight. Tyron Woodley, ex-champion, always I like this fight. … Stephen Thompson is an exciting fight. A lot of good options, and hopefully they give me a good opponent for my comeback.”

Ponzinibbio Prefers Woodley

If he could choose just one, his preference would be the former champion in Woodley.

Woodley is on a two-fight losing streak and is coming off a lopsided unanimous decision defeat to current top contender Gilbert Burns. However, he still has a No. 5 rank as well as the name value to get Ponzinibbio right back into contention.

Ponzinnibio also has a date in mind.

“I like end of August or September,” Ponzinibbio said. “That’s a good time. Who? There are a lot of good names. If I need to pick and say this guy, I’d love to fight Tyron Woodley. I’ve always been asking for this fight. For different reasons they never give me, but I love this fight.

“There are a lot of good names there. I think we can do a lot of exciting fights with Robbie Lawler, a lot of good guys there. Michael Chiesa, he came in very well, three victories in the division, the last fight was a co-main event. We can do an exciting main event with Michael Chiesa, a good fight, too.”

Who do you want to see Ponzinibbio face next?