Fifteen years following their matchup on the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 2 – former lightweight title challenger, Diego ‘The Nightmare’ Sanchez has revealed that one-time Strikeforce and WEC champion, Nick Diaz had sent some personal attacks to his email – allegedly targeting the Albuquerque native’s family.



Sanchez, 38 – the middleweight victor of the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter back in April 2005, picked up a unanimous judging win over the Stockton fan-favourite that November, as part of an eventual seventeen fight undefeated run.

The former King of the Cage welterweight titleholder appeared on the Real Quick With Mike Swick podcast recently, detailing to the UFC alumnus, how Diaz had somehow obtained his email address from a mixed martial arts journalist, before sending him messages about his parents and family.

“Me and Nick Diaz hated each other,” Sanchez explained. “Nick Diaz used to send me e-mails. He found my e-mail, he talked to one of the MMA journalists at the time, there wasn’t many. Gave him my e-mail and he would e-mail me hate mails. Bad sh*t. Talking sh*t about my mom, talking sh*t about my dad, just trying to get under my skin with everything he had. He hated me. He hated Ultimate Fighters because we got all that attention. He was in the spotlight at that time, he hated us and he hated me.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Sanchez recently returned to the winner’s enclosure in a controversial illegal knee disqualification win over Michel Pereira at UFC Fight Night Rio Rancho in February. The triumph marked the Jackson-Wink MMA staple’s eighteenth victory inside the Octagon.

For Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace and slick boxer, Diaz – the Californian is yet to feature under the UFC’s banner since his ‘No Contest’ opposite former middleweight titleholder, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva at UFC 183 in January 2015. In victories following his defeat to Sanchez, the 37-year-old has scored wins over Frank Shamrock, Marius Žaromskis, K.J. Noons, Evangelista Santos, Paul Daley, and B.J. Penn.

Sanchez turned his then fourteen fight undefeated run to seventeen – before a defeat to Josh Koscheck at UFC 69 in 2007. The 38-year-old has managed to overcome lightweight veterans, Jim Miller, Takanori Gomi, Ross Pearson, Joe Stevenson, and in a Hall of Fame clash, took a unanimous judging win over Clay Guida since then.