Samuel Krištofič Suffers Horrific Arm Injury in First Round – Oktagon 77 Highlights

Jaime Cordero earned a first-round finish at Oktagon 77 after Samuel Krištofič suffered a horrific arm injury.

Both fighters wasted no time getting to work, letting their fists fly in the early going. However, tragedy struck in the first as Cordero shot in for a takedown near the fence. Krištofič attempted to post with his left arm as he went down, causing his elbow to dislocate immediately upon impact.

The fight was quickly called off, and medical staff attended to Krištofič, who could be heard screaming in agony off-screen. After a few minutes, Krištofič was loaded onto a gurney and carried out of the cage with cheers and support pouring in from the live crowd. Krištofič raised his left hand in the air as he exited.

Official Result: Jaime Cordero def. Samuel Krištofič via TKO (injury) at 2:49 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Samuel Krištofič vs. Jaime Cordero at Oktagon 77:

