Sam Patterson Dominates Trey Waters for Fourth Straight First-Round Finish – UFC Paris Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Sam Patterson scored his fourth straight first-round finish inside the Octagon, putting away Trey Waters at UFC Paris.

Moments after eating an especially stiff jab from Waters in the opening round, Patterson came back with a booming right hand that had Waters desperately trying to cover up. With his opponent clearly compromised, Patterson moved in and unleashed a series of perfectly-timed right hands.

gettyimages 2234021983 612x612 1
gettyimages 2234022009 612x612 1

With Waters eating strikes and essentially out on his feet, the referee finally brought a stop to the bout, handing Patterson an impressive standing KO victory.

Official Result: Sam Patterson def. Trey Waters via TKO (right hands) at 3:01 of Round 1.

gettyimages 2234022276 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters at UFC Paris:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

