Sam Patterson Dominates Trey Waters for Fourth Straight First-Round Finish – UFC Paris Highlights
Sam Patterson scored his fourth straight first-round finish inside the Octagon, putting away Trey Waters at UFC Paris.
Moments after eating an especially stiff jab from Waters in the opening round, Patterson came back with a booming right hand that had Waters desperately trying to cover up. With his opponent clearly compromised, Patterson moved in and unleashed a series of perfectly-timed right hands.
With Waters eating strikes and essentially out on his feet, the referee finally brought a stop to the bout, handing Patterson an impressive standing KO victory.
Official Result: Sam Patterson def. Trey Waters via TKO (right hands) at 3:01 of Round 1.