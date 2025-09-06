Sam Patterson Dominates Trey Waters for Fourth Straight First-Round Finish – UFC Paris Highlights

Sam Patterson scored his fourth straight first-round finish inside the Octagon, putting away Trey Waters at UFC Paris.

Moments after eating an especially stiff jab from Waters in the opening round, Patterson came back with a booming right hand that had Waters desperately trying to cover up. With his opponent clearly compromised, Patterson moved in and unleashed a series of perfectly-timed right hands.

With Waters eating strikes and essentially out on his feet, the referee finally brought a stop to the bout, handing Patterson an impressive standing KO victory.

Official Result: Sam Patterson def. Trey Waters via TKO (right hands) at 3:01 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters at UFC Paris:

😱 Mais qu'est-ce qu'ils ont mis dans l'eau de Paris ?!

Sam Patterson s'impose par TKO au premier round



📺 Regardez les prélims de l'#UFCParis EN DIRECT sur les chaines Twitch et YouTube de RMC Sport pic.twitter.com/bM0zYR2Rv0 — UFC France (@UFCFRA) September 6, 2025

SAM PATTERSON GETS THE FIRST ROUND FINISH #UFCParispic.twitter.com/FE2eocFuYE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 6, 2025