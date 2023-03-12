Ryan Garcia says Floyd Mayweather can’t knock out Jake Paul; ‘I’ll 100% that’

Undefeated lightweight Ryan Garcia will return to the squared circle on April 22 for a highly anticipated showdown with Gervonta Davis.

With a little over a month to go before the 23-fight winner steps back into the ring, TMZ Sports caught up with Ryan Garcia to get his take on a potential matchup between boxing icon Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul. Garcia suggested that Mayweather would likely come out on top, but is confident that ‘Money’ won’t be able to finish the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer.

“Floyd’s getting up there in age, but he’ll probably still beat up Jake, but guess what? Jake won’t get knocked out,” Garcia said. “I’ll 100% that. He couldn’t knock out Logan.”

Ryan Garcia Comments on Altercation Between Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul

Earlier this week, Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul made headlines when the two parties had a brief altercation outside of the Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game on Wednesday night. In a video released by TMZ, ‘Money’ appeared to approach Paul with a rather large entourage. Reportedly taking issue with comments Paul made about him previously, ‘The Problem Child’ can be seen running away from the situation after recognizing he was hilariously outnumbered.

“You shouldn’t be running up on a guy with 50 dudes,” Garcia commented. “That ain’t right if you want the truth of that, but it is what it is. I ain’t worried about that. I’m worried about knocking out Gervonta Davis and hopefully, Jakes comes out and shows everybody, ‘I’m with Ryan. Ryan’s gonna knock him out and put him to sleep.’“